Al Jarreau forced to retire from touring

Update: Al Jarreau passed away on Feb. 12, 2017.

Sad news from the Al Jarreau Facebook page:

As many of you know, Al Jarreau is in the hospital in Los Angeles, due to exhaustion. He is receiving excellent medical care, responding to treatments, and improving slowly, but the medical team has instructed that he cannot perform any of his remaining 2017 concert dates. Ticket holders should contact their venue or point-of-purchase regarding refunds. It is with complete sorrow, Al is retiring from touring. He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music, and for everyone who shared this with him – his faithful audience, the dedicated musicians, and so many others who supported his effort. We will keep you updated here, as well as on his website http://aljarreau.com

Al will be in my thoughts this week. I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking that we’re all in this love for him together.